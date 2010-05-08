Lisa Falcone Pulled A Kanye And Phil Falcone Just Became Beyonce

Photo: Patrick McMullan

Lisa Falcone, wife of billionaire Harbinger hedge funder Phil Falcone, is one of the zaniest real people we’ve ever read about.In a new profile in W Magazine, we learn Lisa Falcone would pay for her own reality show (if she wanted one – she doesn’t. They’re for “socialite seekers.”), she keeps a flock of small dogs (five), a cat and a pet pig named Wilbur, who spins in circles if you give him a Cheerio and who Lisa used to walk on the streets until people started taking photos of her, and she has pulled a Kanye at a fancy benefit.



Phil Falcone

Only instead of Taylor Swift, it was little-known Joshua David she nabbed the mic from and instead of hot-shot Beyonce, it was hedge fund magnate Phil Falcone.

Joshua David, the founder of the Friends of the High Line was giving a speech at a benefit when Lisa burst onto the scene and stole the spotlight to proclaim, “Philip and I are donating $10 million!”

She actually might have pulled a Kanye before Kanye did, in which case she can legitimately pull off the best diss ever and say: “I invented you,” in Kanye’s face.

It all depends on when the Friends of the Highline benefit in question was.

Also among Lisa’s fabulous qualities is legitimately being a Pig Whisperer, because the pet pig sounds seriously talented and there is no other way to explain how she’d be able to train Wilbur to play the piano, allegedly harass her former staff (kind of) AND pretend to be a Cheerio.

