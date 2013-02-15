How HJ Heinz Turned His Bankrupt Horseradish Business Into A Billion Dollar Ketchup Conglomerate

Photo: AP
Earlier, today Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway announced it and 3G Capital would acquire HJ Heinz Company in a transaction worth a whopping $28 billion.HJ Heinz, the son of immigrant parents, built this this company from scratch.
After falling to bankruptcy, Heinz came back to rebuild a company that would eventually gross over $11 billion in sales per year.
Henry J. Heinz was one of eight children, born to parents who emigrated from Kallstadt, Germany to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
When he was nine, Henry was grinding and making his own horseradish sauce — it was his mother's recipe (1853)
By the time he was 25, Heinz had formed his first company with a friend. It was named Heinz Noble & Company (1869)
But in just a few years they went bankrupt and shut down. Heinz quickly formed a new business with his cousin, the F & J Heinz Co. (1875).
In 1896 Heinz added the 57 to the bottle, after seeing a shoe store advertise 21 styles of shoes. Although he was selling more than 60 products at the time, Heinz thought 57 was lucky
Today, Heinz sells more than 650 million bottles of ketchup every year, as well as baked beans and tomato sauce...
William Johnson (pictured), is the company's sixth CEO (and only the third to not have a relation to the Heinz family).
Bonus: Ketchup moves out of its glass bottles at .028 miles per hour, and if you hit the 57 it'll move faster
