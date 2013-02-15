How HJ Heinz Turned His Bankrupt Horseradish Business Into A Billion Dollar Ketchup Conglomerate

Photo: AP

Earlier, today Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway announced it and 3G Capital would acquire HJ Heinz Company in a transaction worth a whopping $28 billion.HJ Heinz, the son of immigrant parents, built this this company from scratch.



After falling to bankruptcy, Heinz came back to rebuild a company that would eventually gross over $11 billion in sales per year.

