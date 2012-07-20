The Story Line Of 'Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2' Now 'Better Than A Hollywood Movie'

“Call of Duty: Black Ops 2” is set to be released November 13 but there’s already massive hype. In the latest behind-the-scenes video, director Dave Anthony, Trent Reznor, writer David S. Goyer, and studio head Mark Lamia discuss the creation of the highly anticipated sequel.



“We approached it as a big event movie,” Goyer explains to IGN in the below behind-the-scenes video. “Even though it’s a first person shooter, it’s gotta be sophisticated, it’s gotta be funny, it’s gotta be challenging, it’s gotta have twists and turns.”

“I would argue that with Black Ops, the story is better than most movies being made.”

Can’t wait for November 13? Watch the below video to tide you over.



