The Story Behind The Nasty Feud Between Steve Wynn And Kazuo Okada

It’s been all over the news — Steve Wynn is fighting his best friend, Kazuo Okada (the man who helped him take share in Macao), for control of Wynn Casino Ltd.



Okada was Chair of Wynn Ltd and had a 20% stake in the company until this weekend. On Saturday the board moved to buy Okada out of the company at a 30% discount.

The question is, why are they so upset with each other?

We can only go on the accusations that Wynn and Okada are throwing at each other publicly (which mainly involve bribery), but since this is a 12 year-old friendship/business partnership, you can bet there are things going on behind the scenes.

