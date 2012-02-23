The Story Behind The Nasty Feud Between Steve Wynn And Kazuo Okada

It’s been all over the news — Steve Wynn is fighting his best friend, Kazuo Okada (the man who helped him take share in Macao), for control of Wynn Casino Ltd.
Okada was Chair of Wynn Ltd and had a 20% stake in the company until this weekend. On Saturday the board moved to buy Okada out of the company at a 30% discount.
The question is, why are they so upset with each other?
We can only go on the accusations that Wynn and Okada are throwing at each other publicly (which mainly involve bribery), but since this is a 12 year-old friendship/business partnership, you can bet there are things going on behind the scenes.
They 'immediately' had an affinity for one another, Okada said.
Sources: Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg
Combined with a second casino built a year later, Wynn Resorts now gets 70 per cent of its revenue out of Macau.
Source: Wall Street Journal
'He's my partner and my friend. And there is hardly anything that I won't do for him.'
Source: Reuters
The trouble started in 2010, when Okada tried to get Wynn in on a project developing a casino in the Philippines.
Okada has his own company Universal Entertainment Corporation. The Wynn board compliance committee started looking into their work in the Philippines around that time.
Board member and former Nevada Governor Bob Miller told the Wall Street Journal that Okada suggested giving Philippine officials gifts to advance the project at a board meeting around that time. (From the WSJ):
Mr. Okada suggested at a board meeting that in Asia it is customary to provide gifts to officials through intermediaries, Mr. Miller said.
'It was frankly a shock to many board members to hear someone suggest that would be acceptable or even legal behaviour,' Mr. Miller said.
Okada filed a lawsuit in January alleging Wynn Resorts improper payments to a private University in Macao. The lawsuit prompted an inquiry by the SEC.
There's more: In a memo leaked to Reuters, Wynn said Okada was directly competing with him by developing the casino in the Philippines.
Source: Wall Street Journal
A week ago, Reuters reported that Okada had also planned to nominate four Wynn Resorts director candidates. That would have given him substantial control of the board.
Note: Wynn only owns about 10% of the company.
Source: Reuters
But Wynn moved first. On Saturday, the board confronted Okada about bribing regulators in the Philippines.
They alleged that Okada paid authorities $110,000 at Wynn casinos.
'We have to make sure our reputation is pristine and our product will speak for itself,' Wynn Chief Financial Officer Matt Maddox said.
The accusation was based on information from an investigation Wynn had started into Okada's dealings.
Wynn hired former FBI director Louis B. Freeh to investigate Okada's dealings with gambling regulators in the Philippines.
Source: Wall Street Journal
Here are the terms of his buy-out (from the WSJ):
After deciding Mr. Okada was 'unsuitable,' Wynn Resorts bought out his $2.77 billion stake in Wynn, in exchange for a promise to pay Mr. Okada $1.9 billion in 10 years. The payment is a 30% discount to the market value of his stake, not including the cost of the 10-year waiting period. The promissory note pays 2% annual interest.
Source: Wall Street Journal
Wynn does have a clause (dating back to 2002) that allows the board to vote out shareholders it considers unsuitable. It was the first casino company to adopt such a measure.
According to the Wall Street Journal, however, it is common for boards to buy shareholders out if they come under scrutiny of regulating authorities. It is uncommon for them to preempt those authorities.
Source: Wall Street Journal
Wynn is pressing on with his action against Okada, though, so expect a Vegas boxing style legal battle.
Wynn plans to produce documents alleging that Kazuo Okada may have violated the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by bribing overseas regulators, Reuters reports.
'I'll give you a one liner: Can you spell litigation?' said Joseph Grundfest, a professor of law and business at Stanford University and former Securities and Exchange Commissioner (from the WSJ).
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.