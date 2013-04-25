The Story Of How The Retired Bosses Of Orbitz, Expedia And Travelocity Decided To Create Kayak, Now A $1.8 Billion Company

Travelocity founder and Kayak chairman Terry Jones stopped by the BI offices the other day to talk about his new book, ON Innovation.



During the interview, he talked about how Kayak – now a $1.8 billion company, thanks to a buyout offer from Priceline.com – got created after a dinner he shared with the former heads of Orbitz and Expedia.

It’s a fun story.

I told him it reminded me of a bunch of mob bosses meeting in a smoky room and deciding to launch a new syndicate.

Produced by Business Insider Video

