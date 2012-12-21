See What The Store Of The Future Will Look Like

Photo: King Retail Service
Retail stores will look very different in a few years. In the age of mobile technology, shoppers are changing more than ever, and retailers are rushing to catch up with their customers’ ever-evolving demands.
King Retail Solutions designs modern retail stores. The company shared anecdotes and images about what the store of the future will look like.
“Stores will become more theatrical, more immersive, and more of a life experience rather than simply a place to get something,” said Christopher Studach, creative director at KRS. “As much as they are selling products they will be selling a good time, a lifestyle.”
From cash registers to integrating mobile devices, stores will soon look very different.
This is a mock-up of what a marketplace will look like in the future. Note the digital signage, less conspicuous cash register and computers made available to customers.
Here's another shot of what a market would look like in the future. The chef's specials are illustrated on digital screens above him.
Retailers might devote less space to mass product on the sales floor and more space to product immersion, as seen in Apple stores.
Cash registers are now being streamlined to be smaller and more efficient, integrating mobile devices.
Sales by associates on the sales floor with hand-held devices is also growing. Auto-charging a customer's account via smart phone is on the horizon for many retailers.
Flexible environments are key to staying fresh, and relevant, meaning that displays should be as temporary as possible. One way of doing this is through digital signage, which updates constantly.
