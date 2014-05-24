The Stocks Hedge Funds Are Falling Out Of Love With

Linette Lopez

It must’ve been love, but it’s over now.

This year has been miserable for hedge funds, especially those with long/short equity strategies. According to research firm Preqin, funds of that type were down an average of 0.24% in April.

So that means changes must be made. In its latest Hedge Fund Trend Monitor report, Goldman Sachs has a handy table of stocks hedge funds are dropping to improve their performance. Stocks include Citigroup, GM, Ford, and AIG.

Good luck guys.

Goldman Sachs, Hedge Fund Trend Monitor stocks hedge funds dropGoldman Sachs, Hedge Fund Trend Monitor

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.