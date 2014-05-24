The Stocks Hedge Funds Are Falling Out Of Love With

It must’ve been love, but it’s over now.
This year has been miserable for hedge funds, especially those with long/short equity strategies. According to research firm Preqin, funds of that type were down an average of 0.24% in April.
So that means changes must be made. In its latest Hedge Fund Trend Monitor report, Goldman Sachs has a handy table of stocks hedge funds are dropping to improve their performance. Stocks include Citigroup, GM, Ford, and AIG.
Good luck guys.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.