Who said September was supposed to be a bad month. The major indices are already up over 1.5%, just 5 minutes into the month, with the NASDAQ up 1.7%. With other indicators, like the surging yen and Swiss Franc indicating “risk off” this has the earmarks of an odd buying panic, that may not comfort the bulls all that much.



