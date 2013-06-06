Markets Now In Triple-Digit Loss Territory

Matthew Boesler

The stock market sell-off continues today.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 0.6% (around 100 points), while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are both 0.7% lower.

Yesterday, the market closed down on a Tuesday for the first time in 21 weeks.

Markets are heading lower following the 10 AM release of April factory orders data (which grew only 1.0% versus the 1.5% consensus estimate) and ISM’s services index (which rose to 53.7 versus the 53.5 consensus estimate.

