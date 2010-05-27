The Stock Market Is Surging

Stocks are making a big move to the upside, continuing yesterday’s big late-day surge, and a solid overnight session in Europe and Asia.



The NASDAQ is leading the way, up nearly 2%. The Dow is up 1.1%.

Other signs of risk-on: Oil is up above $70 again, gold is above $1211, and the Aussie dollar continues to surge.

Just-released new home sales for April are providing a nice lift.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.