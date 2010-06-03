The Stock Market Chart That Everyone Has Become Obsessed With

That would be this one, courtesy of McClellan Financial Publications (via Trader’s Narrative):



Photo: Trader’s Narrative

We say everyone’s obsessed with it, because we’re seeing this and similar ones pop up in more and more places.

Yesterday, Lawrence G. Macmillan wrote about a similar pattern, though he compared it to the market in the 30s.

Photo: MarketWatch

And of course, Doug Short has been all over this as well.

Photo: dshort.com

