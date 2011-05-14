Your Mission In The New "Modern Warfare": Blow Up A Tower Atop The NYSE

Within the first minutes of the soon-to-be-released (hugely popular) Modern Warfare video game, your mission becomes clear: blow up a tower on top of the New York Stock Exchange.



In the game, the entire financial district is more or less destroyed and the NYSE is under siege.

Kotaku has a full preview of what’s coming in the game, but here’s what happens to Wall Street.

The United States is under siege by Russian forces… In Manhattan, Russia

is launching an attack on the city from a fleet of ships parked in the Hudson River. (It appears the famous U.S.S. Intrepid may be destroyed.) The U.S. calls in Delta Force to repel the attack…

Your goal is to take out a jamming tower on top of the New York Stock Exchange to open the area for a U.S. counterattack.

Obviously, you might be able to save the NYSE and just hit the tower, but regardless, there would be a lot of damage.

Wanna play? The game comes out November 8, 2011, according to Kotaku.

