The Stimulus Is Literally A "Moon Shot"

We keep hearing the stimulus plan being referred to as Obama’s “Moon Shot”, and the President himself has said that fixing the economy is our generation’s equivalent of flying to the moon. But we just assumed that was all metaphor, not to be taken literally.



Ian, a reader who’s helping us break down the Senate Stimulus bill, found a lot of cash going to NASA in just the 10 pages he looked at.

$1B for the Census department (P37)

$650M for more DTV coupons (including $90M for “Education and Outreach” (P38)

$34M for NOAA “Departmental Management” (P40)

$75M for FBI Salaries (P41)

$1B for Prison Buildings (P42)

$300M for “Violence Against Women Prevention and Prosecution Programs” including $50M for housing for domestic violence victims (P43)

$1.5B for the “Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program” (P43)

$10M for the ATF Project Gunrunner (P44)

$300M to state and local law enforcement for “assistance to Indian tribes.” (P44)

$50M for “Internet Crimes Against Children inititives” (P45)

$500M for NASA for “Science” (P45)

$250M for NASA for “Aeronautics” (P45)

$500M for NASA for “Exploration” (P45)

$250M for NASA for “Cross Agency Support” (P46)

$1.2B for NSF for “Research and Related Activities” (P47)

$50M for NSF for “Education and Human Resources” (P47)

Maye they really are planning a moon shot.

We still have a lot of work left to break down the bill, so please read 10 pages and let us know what you find.

Meanwhile, for more good reading on the stimulus, definitely check out this post from Megan McArdle, who finds herself stunned, that with so much money being thrown around on so many random projects ($10M for ATF Project Gunrunner) some people feel the burden of proof is on the opponents rather than the people wanting to spend $3,000 for every man, woman and child in the USA.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.