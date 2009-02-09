The Stimulus Is Already Helping The Hucksters

Sure, Washington is set to spray out a lot of money, but fundamentally, which businesses will see new opportunities? Alex Kirtland has noticed one: The get-rich-quick business, or what some people might call the scam business, which preys on the gullible.



According to some of these sites, some people are already getting fat checks in their mailbox… before the stimulus has even passed! Amazing.

