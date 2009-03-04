The Stimulus Gets Its Own Logo

From now on, all projects associated with the simulus will be adorned with the following logo. Whatcha think? Whatever you think about Obama, you can’t argue that his team has some good graphic design skills.



Of course, this isn’t the first stimulus plan to have a logo. FDR had his own for the National Recovery Administration. Obama’s is far less fascist.

