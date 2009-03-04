The Stimulus Gets Its Own Logo

Joe Weisenthal

From now on, all projects associated with the simulus will be adorned with the following logo. Whatcha think? Whatever you think about Obama, you can’t argue that his team has some good graphic design skills.

f?id=49ada8cf14b9b9ea009002ee

Of course, this isn’t the first stimulus plan to have a logo. FDR had his own for the National Recovery Administration. Obama’s is far less fascist.

f?id=49ada926796c7af800bb0343

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.