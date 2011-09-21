Terrell Owens Is Flying To Korea For A Stem Cell Treatment That's Banned In The U.S.

Boston Herald



Two days after Fox Sports reported Peyton Manning’s experimental stem cell treatment, the Korea Times reports Terrell Owens is venturing to the Far West for a similar therapy on his knee.Despite Manning’s failed treatment, the free agent wide receiver is willing to try anything to attract another NFL suitor.

At the recommendation of Dr. James Andrews, Owens will receive therapy on his knee and have his stem cells collected and examined at the Chaum Anti-ageing centre in Seoul, Korea.

“I very much welcome Mr. Owens visit to Korea, as such a big sports figure will help attract other world-class athletes,” Lee Jung-no, the centre’s doctor and president told the Times.

Lee may be right. According to the NFL, the procedure is not a violation of the league’s banned substance policy despite being banned in the United States.

