The new movie about Steve Jobs has reportedly been pulled from more than 2,000 cinemas

Universal Pictures Michael Fassbender in the movie ‘Steve Jobs.’

“Steve Jobs,” the new movie about the life of the Apple CEO which was written by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Danny Boyle, is having a nightmare at the box office.

Cult of Mac reports that the movie is performing so badly that it has been pulled from over 2,000 cinemas because people simply don’t want to go and see it.

Box office takings for “Steve Jobs” have been plummeting ever since its opening weekend.

Projections for the “Steve Jobs” movie’s opening weekend were between $US15 million (£9.9 million) and $US19 million (£12.5 million). But it only managed to bring in $US7.3 million (£4.8 million).

Things have gotten even worse for the movie. Box Office Mojo estimates that the movie is now being shown in just 421 cinemas. That’s a significant decline from the movie’s opening weekend when it was shown in 2,493 cinemas.

