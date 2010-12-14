The Stealth-Up Continues

On Friday we mentioned the stealth melt-up in stocks — stealth because it was quiet and news-free.



And that’s exactly what we’re getting today. 0.4% moves day in and day out may pass quietly, but they’re pretty substantial. And when there’s no “good” news they don’t get a lot of attention.

Here we are right now, about 0.4% up on the S&P 500.

Meanwhile, there’s also a big run happening in the metals, including the industrial ones.

