This Kit Lets You Perfectly Sear Your Meat At The Table

This is the SteakStones Main Set.



Why We Love It: Hot stone cooking has been around since the early Egyptians, but now you can bring it home with you for the best dinner party ever. Each SteakStones plate comes with a lava stone, tray, porcelain plate, and glass bowls for spices and add-ons.

All you need to do is heat the stones in the oven at 250°C for 40 minutes before placing each carefully on the bamboo board. Then simply sear your meat, fish, or vegetables of choice however you prefer.

There’s also a separate SteakStones Platter for sharing with friends.

Where To Buy: Available through the SteakStones website or on Amazon.

Cost: Buy one for $90 or four for $330. The SteakStones Sharing Platter is $120.

