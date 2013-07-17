This Kit Lets You Perfectly Sear Your Meat At The Table

This is the SteakStones Main Set.
Why We Love It: Hot stone cooking has been around since the early Egyptians, but now you can bring it home with you for the best dinner party ever. Each SteakStones plate comes with a lava stone, tray, porcelain plate, and glass bowls for spices and add-ons.
All you need to do is heat the stones in the oven at 250°C for 40 minutes before placing each carefully on the bamboo board. Then simply sear your meat, fish, or vegetables of choice however you prefer.
There’s also a separate SteakStones Platter for sharing with friends.
Where To Buy: Available through the SteakStones website or on Amazon.
Cost: Buy one for $90 or four for $330. The SteakStones Sharing Platter is $120.
