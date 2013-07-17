This Kit Lets You Perfectly Sear Your Meat At The Table

Megan Willett

This is the SteakStones Main Set.

Why We Love It: Hot stone cooking has been around since the early Egyptians, but now you can bring it home with you for the best dinner party ever. Each SteakStones plate comes with a lava stone, tray, porcelain plate, and glass bowls for spices and add-ons.

All you need to do is heat the stones in the oven at 250°C for 40 minutes before placing each carefully on the bamboo board. Then simply sear your meat, fish, or vegetables of choice however you prefer.

original the steakstones main set

There’s also a separate SteakStones Platter for sharing with friends.

SteakStones Sharing Platter

Where To Buy: Available through the SteakStones website or on Amazon.

Cost: Buy one for $90 or four for $330. The SteakStones Sharing Platter is $120.

