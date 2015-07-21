This map shows the states the most and least dependent on the federal government

Every state receives different levels of funding from the federal government to help support its economy.

Wallethub, a personal finance resource website, sought to find out which states rely the least and the most on federal funding by examining the disparity between the federal funds that each state receives.

The website considered each state based on four metrics: its citizens return on taxes paid to the federal government, the percentage of state revenue from federal funding, the number of federal employees per 1000 residents, and the number of civilian non-defence federal employees per 1000 residents.

Here’s what Wallethub discovered. The deeper the blue, the less dependent that state is on the federal government.



Source: WalletHub

The 5 least dependent states:

1. New Jersey

New Jerseyans receive only $US0.48 back for every dollar they pay in income tax, the fourth lowest rate in the country. Of New Jersey’s revenue, 26.87% comes from federal funding, the 10th lowest in the country.

New Jersey has 3.82 federal employees per 1000 residents, which ranks fifth lowest in America, and only 1.78 civilian non-defence federal employees per 1000 residents, the second lowest in America.

2. Delaware

Delawareans receive only $US0.31 back for every dollar they pay in federal income tax, which is the lowest rate in the United States. Only 25.61% of Delaware’s state revenue comes from federal funding, which is the seventh lowest mark in the US.

Delaware has 7.68 federal employees per 1000 residents, which is 17th lowest in the country, and only 1.94 civilian non-defence federal employees per 1000 residents, the third lowest mark in the country.

3. Illinois

Citizens of the prairie state receive $US0.45 back for every dollar they pay in federal income tax, which is the third lowest mark in America. Only 26.41% of state revenue is comprised of federal funds, which is the eighth lowest mark in the country.

Illinois has 5.5 federal employees per 1000 residents, which is 14th lowest in the country, and 2.72 non-defence federal employees per 1000 residents, good for 11th lowest in the country.

4. Minnesota

Minnesotans receive $US0.54 in return for every dollar they pay in federal incomes tax, which ranks seventh lowest in the country. 26.88% of Minnesota state revenue comes from federal funding, which is 11th lowest in America.

In terms of federal employees, Minnesota ranks fourth lowest in the nation with 3.53 per 1000 residents. In addition, Minnesota has 2.95 non-defence federal employees per 1000 residents, which is 16th lowest in the country.

5. Kansas

In Kansas, residents see $US0.54 back for every dollar they pay in federal incomes tax, the sixth lowest ranking in the country. 25.22% of the state’s revenue comes from federal funding, which is sixth lowest in the country.

In terms of federal employees, Kansas ranks 37th in the country with 14.6 federal employees per 1000 residents. Kansas also has 3.42 non-defence federal employees per 1000 residents, good for 25th in the country.

The 5 most dependent states:

1. New Mexico

In the land of enchantment, residents get $US2.19 for every dollar they pay in federal income tax, the fifth highest rate in the country. 37.89% of New Mexico’s state revenue is supplemented by federal funding, which is the eighth highest in the country.

New Mexico also has 18.50 federal employees for every 1000 residents, which ranks sixth highest in the country, and 9.03 non-defence federal employees per 1000 residents, which is the third highest rate in the country.

2. Mississippi

In Mississippi, citizens receive $US2.34 in return for every dollar paid in federal income tax, which ranks fourth highest in America. A whopping 43.68% of Mississippi’s state revenue is comprised of federal funding, the highest such rate in the country. There are 10.61 federal employees for every 1000 Mississippi residents, which ranks 32nd in the country, as well as 3.42 non-defence federal employees per 1000 residents, which ranks 24th lowest in the country.

3. Kentucky

In Kentucky, residents see $US2.18 in return for every dollar paid in federal income tax, the sixth highest rate in the country. 35.26% of Kentucky’s state revenue is contributed by federal funds, ranking 14th highest in the nation. There 15.38 federal employees per 1000 residents, which is good for the 11th highest rank in the country, as well as 3.61 non-defence federal employees per 1000 residents in Kentucky, which ranks 23rd highest in the country.

4. Alabama

In Alabama, residents see $US2.46 in return for every dollar paid in federal income tax, which ranks third highest in the US. 36.64% of Alabama’s state revenue is comprised of federal funds, which is 11th highest in the country. Alabama has 10.36 federal employees for every 1000 residents, which ranks 20th highest in the country. The yellowhammer state also has 3.19 non-defence federal employees per 1000 residents, which ranks 20th lowest in America.

5. Montana

In Montana, residents see $US1.24 in return for every dollar they pay in federal income tax, the 18th highest rate in the country. 37.49% of Montana’s state revenue is comprised of federal funds, which ranks tenth highest in the country.

In addition, Montana has 13.51 federal employees per 1000 residents, good for 16th highest, and 8.74 non-defence federal employees per 1000 residents, which is fourth highest in the country.

Red states vs. blue states

Interestingly enough, red states, which tend to advocate for a lesser influence by the federal government, are much more dependent on the federal government than blue states. Red states combined to form an average ranking of 18.3 (with 1 being most dependent and 50 being least dependent), while blue states combined to rank 33.2 overall.

