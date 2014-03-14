These Are The Most Active States In America

Gallup Gallup’s map shows the percentage of state residents who report exercising for at least 30 minutes 3 or more days per week

People living in Vermont must be lookin’ svelte.

According to the new Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index, adults living in the “Green Mountain” state are the most likely in the U.S. to report exercising three or more days a week for at least 30 minutes.

Hawaii came in second place, and Montana, Alaska, and Colorado rounded out the top five.

This is the third time Vermont has taken the top spot, earning the title for most active state in 2008 and 2009. Last year’s winner, Alaska, fell three places to number four.

Here are the top 10 states for exercise in 2013 along with the per cent of people who said they exercised three or more days per week for 30 minutes:

Vermont (65.3%) Hawaii (62.2%) Montana (60.1%) Alaska (60.1%) Colorado (59.8%) Oregon (58%) Idaho (57.7%) New Mexico (57.4%) Nebraska (56.3%) North Dakota (56%)

On the other end of the spectrum, four states — Indiana, Ohio, New Jersey, and Alabama — continued their five-year streak of placing in the bottom 10 most active states. Delaware was the worst offender, however, with only 46.5% of adults saying they exercised three or more times a week.

Here’s the full bottom 10, none of which made it above the United States average of 51.6%.

Delaware (46.5%) West Virginia (47.1%) Alabama (47.5%) New Jersey (47.7%) Rhode Island (48.2%) Tennessee (49.2%) New York (49.3%) Ohio (49.3%) Indiana (49.4%) South Carolina (49.7%)

To see the complete set of data, click here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.