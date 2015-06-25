The state where you're most likely to be killed by a gun is one of the most beautiful places on Earth

Oh, Alaska.

Famed for its untamed wilderness, gigantic size, and Sarah Palin, the 49th state has another, less illustrious distinction to add its resume: the place where you’re most likely to be killed by gun violence.

As we recently detailed, the Kaiser Family Foundation assembled a table of statistics from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on 2013 mortality rates from firearms in each state.

According to Kaiser’s analysis, Alaska has the highest rate of gun-related deaths of any state.

It’s 19.8 deaths per 100,000 residents.

For the sake of comparison, the national average is 10.6 gun deaths per 100,000 people, and the lowest rate is in Hawaii, with 2.6 deaths per 100,000 people.

Which prompts a basic question: why is the rate so high?

There are a few reasons:

So between the availability of guns, liberal laws, and unchecked mental health issues, Alaska is especially vulnerable to firearm-related deaths.

