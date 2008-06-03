The State Rests In R. Kelly Case

The Chicago Sun-Times Kelly Chronicles blog: The state has rested its case in the R. Kelly child porn trial.



Prosecutor Shauna Boliker had no further questions for star witness Lisa Van Allen after today’s late lunch break.

The state had been expected to call a medical expert who would testify about the alleged victim’s likely age on the notorious sex tape. But at 4:45 p.m., Boliker announced that the state had called its last witness.

