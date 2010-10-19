And Now, Here's The First 11 State Pension Funds That Will Run Out Of Money

My state is screwed.

Here’s a shocker: The most immediate state pension crises aren’t in New York or California. They’re in Middle America.Illinois is just 8 years away from exhausting its pension fund and creating a yearly $14 billion hole, according to data from Kellogg professor Joshua Rauh [PDF].



That’s a projected 32 per cent of the state’s revenue going to fill a pension hole. Every year.

Indiana, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Colorado are among the next pension funds to fall. The rest of the union is just around the corner.

