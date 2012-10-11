How The $3 Billion Web Video Business Is Supplanting TV Advertising

Photo: Mike Licht, NotionsCapital / Flickr, CC

Who watches TV, on actual TVs, anymore? Sometimes, it feels like no one. In fact, most people do still watch traditional television when they are seeking longer viewing experiences, but that is quickly changing.The trend has been towards a broader mix of screens that people turn to for video consumption. Everything from smartphones to tablets to PCs to television are suitable for watching a video of any length.



With this in mind, advertisers are moving significant dollars to new digital platforms, and seeking formats that move beyond the basic website banner ad, to find ways to engage with audiences by creating sharable content.

Based on research from Nielsen, Forrester, ComScore, and BI Intelligence, this slideshow gives an overview of how web video that is being viewed on connected devices is impacting traditional television and the advertising landscape.

