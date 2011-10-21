The State Of Venture Capital And The Internet

Early today I gave a keynote at the VCJ Venture Alpha conference here in San Francisco.



I was asked to speak about the topic of “what is going on in the venture capital world and what is the next big thing after social networking?”

Tough topic, but what the heck?

Next week I promised to follow up on PE Hub, one of the main journals VCs read about our industry, with a detail description of some specifics that are happening.

Watch out for that – I will have a lot more details.

I’ve listed some great VCs in the presentation. I’ve left off many great ones.

It isn’t intentional. You can’t cover everybody in a prezzo. Please don’t read anything into that. Some of the big ones I left off was Tim Connors of PivotNorth and Aydin Senkut of Felicis Ventures.

And all feedback welcome! See you in the comments.

Future of VC Internet



Read more posts on Both Sides of the Table »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.