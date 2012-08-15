The State Of America's Wind Energy Industry

The leader states (Texas, Iowa, California, Illinois and Minnesota) in wind energy capacity are also that states profiting from wind energy.

In Iowa, Keystone Electrical Manufacturing Company has seen orders from the wind industry grow from almost nothing a decade ago to nearly 22 per cent of gross sales, while, at ACCIONA Windpower's West Branch assembly plant more than 100 workers are making wind turbines to sell here in the U.S. and around the world.

Near Minneapolis, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 343 Union facility features a 60-foot turbine tower to help train union members for new construction, installation, and maintenance jobs.