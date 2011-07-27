The State Of The Web Right Now (humour)

Matthew Inman

From the launch of Google + to the release of Apple’s new operating system, the last few months have been jam-packed with major tech and Internet developments.

Matthew Inman aka “The Oatmeal,” does a good job of capturing the roller-coaster ride of changes this summer in this humorous illustration below. Check out the full graphic at The Oatmeal.

Header
Apple
facebook
Google
Tumblr
Netflix


See the full infographic at The Oatmeal >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.