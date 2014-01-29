The State Of The Union Summarized In One Sentence





“There were not any big policy surprises or announcements on energy/environment policy, housing, student loans, or healthcare.”

That’s from Chris Kreuger of Guggenheim securities.

There was talk of doing small-bore stuff on executive actions (circumventing Congress). And there was talk about doing more on inequality and upward mobility and helping the middle class. But mostly, Obama didn’t say much new.

