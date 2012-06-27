The State Of The Smartphone Industry [CHARTS]

Photo: Gartner, Company Estimates, Nomura

Ever wonder whether that profit warning by an Asian component supplier was relevant?Well Nomura analysts Romit Shah and Stuart Jeffrey have the answer, and they’ve allowed us to share their presentation.



The presentation details the key components in a smartphone, how much they cost, and how important each supplier is to the industry.

Here are the quick takeaways:

The push into 4G will ramp up slowly as carriers upgrade their networks through 2016, leaving 3G the de facto technology.

3G device sales will top 1 billion this or next year.

Apple dominates the manufacturing business, while Qualcomm leads the component market

Asia will account for nearly 40 per cent of the smartphone market by 2015.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.