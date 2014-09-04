Here's What The Global Smartphone Market Looks Like Before The IPhone 6 Launch

BII Samsung and Apple’s market share is slipping.

With the mobile industry gearing up for Apple’s device launch day September 9, it’s a good time to take stock of the global smartphone market.

The market has become much more competitive recently, particularly among smartphone brands. The two leaders, Apple and Samsung, are losing share to manufacturers out of China and elsewhere.

In BI Intelligence’s new quarterly update on the smartphone industry, we also find that Android, Google’s mobile operating system, has gained on Apple’s iOS platform in many markets globally.

Here are some of the top data points and current trends in the global smartphone market, on both the hardware and software side:

Hardware —

Software —

The report is also full of charts and data that can be downloaded and put to use.

In full, the report:

BII Android continues to eat the platform market.

