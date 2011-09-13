This Is What The Economy Looks Like Right Now...

Photo: San Francisco Federal Reserve

Feeling a bit confused about which way the economic cross-winds are blowing?The San Francisco Fed has published a great overview where things stand when it comes to the consumer, housing, prices, and labour.



Taking 60 seconds to breeze through the charts is probably the best way to get caught up fast that we’ve seen.

