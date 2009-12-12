Now See The REAL State Of The US Banking Industry

The banks are repaying TARP. Great.



But if you think the banking and credit system has returned to health, you need to think again.

Nathan’s Economic Edge has done a fantastic job of gathering charts mostly from the St. Louis Fed to demonstrate the real state of the US banking system

Can’t understand why Chase won’t give you a loan for that new 2010 Camaro?

Click here to see the real state of the banking system >

