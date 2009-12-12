Now See The REAL State Of The US Banking Industry

The banks are repaying TARP. Great.

But if you think the banking and credit system has returned to health, you need to think again.

Nathan’s Economic Edge has done a fantastic job of gathering charts mostly from the St. Louis Fed to demonstrate the real state of the US banking system

Can’t understand why Chase won’t give you a loan for that new 2010 Camaro?

When your non-performing loans exceed allowances for the losses, you're in trouble. The number of banks in good health has never been lower.

Image: St. Louis Fed via Nathan's Economic Edge

Non-performing commercial loans reach levels not seen since the mid-1990's.

Image: St. Louis Fed via Nathan's Economic Edge

Large banks have had massive charge-offs. Levels haven't been this high since 1990.

Image: St. Louis Fed via Nathan's Economic Edge

Banks are getting the worst return on assets (ROA) since the late '80s.

Image: St. Louis Fed via Nathan's Economic Edge

And return on equity (ROE)? Hah! The current level is right above zero.

Image: St. Louis Fed via Nathan's Economic Edge

Plenty of cash was floating around in the money supply up until this year. Now banks are hoarding it.

Image: St. Louis Fed via Nathan's Economic Edge

Wonder why it's so hard to get a loan? Never before has the credit for commercial banks been so low. Credit has contracted by nearly 600 billion dollars over only a few years.

Image: St. Louis Fed via Nathan's Economic Edge

The amount of commercial paper available for short-term financing has also collapsed.

Image: St. Louis Fed via Nathan's Economic Edge

Total Consumer Credit outstanding is down more than $120 billion year-over-year.

Image: St. Louis Fed via Nathan's Economic Edge

Revolving consumer credit (credit cards) plunged to record low levels in 2009.

Image: St. Louis Fed via Nathan's Economic Edge

Not since the 1992-era has total non-revolving credit seen levels this low.

Image: St. Louis Fed via Nathan's Economic Edge

This is why your local bank won't lend you money for a car or house.

Image: St. Louis Fed via Nathan's Economic Edge

And funds for retail investors have seen a dip as well, though it could recover over the next 5-10 years.

Image: St. Louis Fed via Nathan's Economic Edge

Institutional Money Funds have increased year-over-year up until recently.

Image: St. Louis Fed via Nathan's Economic Edge

