Now See The REAL State Of The US Banking Industry

The banks are repaying TARP. Great.
But if you think the banking and credit system has returned to health, you need to think again.
Nathan’s Economic Edge has done a fantastic job of gathering charts mostly from the St. Louis Fed to demonstrate the real state of the US banking system
Can’t understand why Chase won’t give you a loan for that new 2010 Camaro?
Click here to see the real state of the banking system >
When your non-performing loans exceed allowances for the losses, you're in trouble. The number of banks in good health has never been lower.
Plenty of cash was floating around in the money supply up until this year. Now banks are hoarding it.
Wonder why it's so hard to get a loan? Never before has the credit for commercial banks been so low. Credit has contracted by nearly 600 billion dollars over only a few years.
And funds for retail investors have seen a dip as well, though it could recover over the next 5-10 years.
Now check out The Real State Of The US labour market >>
Image: St. Louis Fed via Nathan's Economic Edge
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.