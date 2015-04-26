The State of Origin series could be sold off separately from other NRL games under new broadcasting rights

Photo: Mark Metcalfe/ Getty.

New broadcasting rights to the State of Origin could be worth almost $416,000 per minute if the NRL decides to sell the series separately, once current broadcasting rights expire at the end of 2017.

If these changes were to go ahead all matches such as Origin, Auckland Nines, international matches and the World Club Series would be sold individually to a variety of networks.

According to Global Media and Sports boss Colin Smith, each interstate game of Origin could be worth up to $416,000 a minute.

“It could be [worth] in the hundreds of millions per year. If you think about a finals series, you could argue it’s worth 30 to 40 per cent of [the entire NRL] value. You could then apply that [Origin] is is worth about 20-25 per cent of value,” he told Fairfax.

Smith says the next deal could be worth as much as $2 billion. The last agreement was approximately $1.2 billion.

The NRL is also exploring strategies such as playing the games in quarters to allow broadcasters more advertising windows.

Negotiations for the new rights are expected to begin this week.

This comes after Communications Minister Malcolm Turnbull proposed changes to media ownership policy policies that would grant newspapers, television and radio networks greater opportunity for mergers, and content sharing and at the same time protect the rights of free-to-air station’s sports coverage.

The SMH has more.

