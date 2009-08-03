The State Of Network Television

Didn’t expect to find this on display at Strand, the huge NYC used bookstore: The “Late Show with David Letterman” copy of Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.” (This note was tucked into the front cover — note the show letterhead. Name blurred out to protect the innocent.)



Without knowing the exact life span of the book — maybe the “Late Show” folks actually paid for the book new and donated it to Strand for no money — it’s most fun to imagine things the other way around. That is, the possibility that network TV staffers might be making a few extra bucks in a lousy advertising economy by selling promo books to used bookstores.

