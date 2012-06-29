THE STATE OF MOBILE COMMERCE: How Facebook Is Losing The Retail War

Window shopping.

Photo: Pink Sherbert Photography / Flickr, CC

As more online shopping moves to mobile and tablet devices, PCs are the obvious losers in the e-commerce wars.But Facebook, which once also dominated social media referrals into e-retailers, is losing share too.



About 67 million iPads have been sold since the device was launched. Apple now claims it sells more iPads than any other PC—and that’s having a profound impact on e-commerce and social commerce retailers.

“Desktop and laptop usage is being replaced by tablet browsing,” according to a new report by Monetate, the e-commerce customisation company. “At the current rate, website traffic from PC users will dip below 75% in less than one year.”

Until very recently, nearly 100 per cent of shoppers arriving at retailers’ web sites did so on a PC.

But “at the current rate, website traffic from PC users will dip below 75% in less than one year,” Monetate’s report says, because of the iPad.

In addition, Facebook’s dominance of online shopping referrals has weakened. It once served 88 per cent of e-commerce referrals. Now it only serves 59 per cent. Pinterest is stealing its share over time, the numbers show.

The following slides are a selection from Monetate’s “EQ1 2012” report into social commerce. The data is drawn from more than 100 million online shopping experiences.

