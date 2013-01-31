How Jobs In The Media Industry Got Demolished In The Last 10 Years [Charts]

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
The internet has caused massive disruption across the media landscape, causing a surge in job insecurity at traditional establishments.But now we have a good look at the numbers.
The Bureau of labour Statistics has put together a presentation on the recent history and direction of media jobs. It’s not pretty.
Across several different industries (radio, TV, newspapers, film, etc.) there’s been a steady downward march in employment.
Employment in the book/periodical/music industry has been on a steady downward trend, and in 2011 the bottom completely fell out of the industry.
There are many media jobs where growth is expected. Unfortunately for reporters, reporters aren't one of them.
