The State Of Law School Rankings: Which Has The Best Website

If you want to compare law schools, there are plenty of choices: U.S. News, Super Lawyer, National Law Journal…even yours truly.



Now there’s another metric with which to measure law schools, courtesy of Roger Skalbeck, Georgetown University’s associate law librarian, who published a ranking of the top 10 law school home pages of 2009 (via The Faculty Lounge).

Using technology tools and “humans with pretty good eyesight,” Skalbeck compared the websites of all 195 ABA-approved institutions of higher law learning using some pretty extensive criteria, including an embedded search tool, news headlines, and whether someone is smiling in “at least one picture on the site.”

Carousel content was also included, but extra creativity was apparently not considered as Cornell ranked 126.

Perennial ranking favourite Yale University is buried at #16 on the list (website smiles are not a forte of the school), while U.S. News’ #41 George Mason scored a first place finish.

Download the entire paper here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.