The State Of American Jobs In 21 Charts

The U.S.

added 162,000 jobs in July, missing analysts’ expectations of 185,000. This is accord

ing to the new Bureau of Labour Statistics’ jobs report.

As the American labour market muddled along, the unemployment rate dropped to 7.4%, the lowest level in over four years.

July’s job gains were led by retail employment, which added 47,000 jobs. Retail employment has risen over 350,000 over the past 12 months.

The BLS broke down the job growth sector by sector in 21 charts.

