The State Of American Jobs In 22 Charts

America added 195,000 jobs in June, well ahead of the predicted 165,000, according to the new Bureau of labour statistics jobs report.
The auspicious figure means that average U.S. job growth over last six months is now over 200,000.
While the unemployment rate hovered at 7.6%, average hourly earnings rose by 10 cents over the month, and are up 2.2% over the year.
Retailers, leisure and hospitality, health care, and professional and business services led the pack in job gains.
The BLS broke down the numbers sector by sector in 22 charts.
Motor vehicles and parts jobs ticked up 5,000 last month. The industry has added 182,000 jobs since June 2009
Retail had a huge month, adding 37,000 jobs. Automobile sales, an important retail indicator, also had a great June.
Thanks to low seasonal layoffs, employment in building material and garden supply stores rose by 9,000 in June
Financial activities employment jumped 17,000 in June thanks to gains in credit intermediation and insurance
With 53,000 jobs added in June, professional and business services have added 634,000 in the past 12 months
Ambulatory care has been doing especially well, adding an average of 16,000 per month in the first half of the year
Leisure and hospitality killed it in June with 75,000 jobs. The industry has added an average of 55,000 jobs per month since the beginning of 2013, compared to an average of 30,000 last year.
