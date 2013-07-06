The State Of American Jobs In 22 Charts

America added 195,000 jobs in June, well ahead of the predicted 165,000, according to the new Bureau of labour statistics jobs report.



The auspicious figure means that average U.S. job growth over last six months is now over 200,000.

While the unemployment rate hovered at 7.6%, average hourly earnings rose by 10 cents over the month, and are up 2.2% over the year.

Retailers, leisure and hospitality, health care, and professional and business services led the pack in job gains.

The BLS broke down the numbers sector by sector in 22 charts.

