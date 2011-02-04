The State Department Is Using Web Video Technology To Get US Citizens Out Of Egypt

WASHINGTON, DC — Seeing an opportunity with government agencies for the distribution of Web video, Boston-based Brightcove has launched a “federal government initiative” with Carahsoft, a big government IT consulting firm.



The U.S. State Department is using Brightcove. Wednesday it streamed the Global Chiefs of Mission conference with speeches by Secretary Hilary Clinton and Joint Chiefs head Admiral Michael Mullen. (See below.)

The Department is also using the platform to communicate with U.S. citizens in Egypt about safety and evacuation plans. Yesterday at our event at The Washington Post, we spoke with Brightcove VP Jeff Whatcott about the efforts in D.C. and the new association with Carahsoft.

Brightcove sponsored the event and Whatcott was a panelist.

OVP Industry Consolidation

Whatcott addressed the big industry consolidation announced on Monday by KIT Digital which we reported.

Publishers in a Panic

We spoke about the fast changing demands for publisher to provide video to a myriad of new mobile and connected devices. It is a technology transformation which is putting some publishers into a “panic,” Whatcott says in this interview.





You can also find this post at Beet.TV.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.