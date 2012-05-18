The Startup That's Going To Kill Programming Just Opened The Door To 500 Million Potential Developers

Photo: GameSalad

GameSalad, a startup that creates software for developing iPhone and Android applications with a graphical interface instead of coding, just opened its development tools to Windows.It was originally only available on the Mac, but it’s now available on Windows PCs. There are about 500 million Windows PCs worldwide, the company says.



Instead of using complicated programming languages, you can build a game within GameSalad using a bunch of pictures and flow charts that describe what you want to do with the app.

You could even make Angry Birds without ever having to crack open a command line.

When you build an app in GameSalad, you can immediately export it to the Apple App Store, the Android store and build it for browsers.

GameSalad already has around 300,000 developers that have made 60,000 games. One game made with the platform has reached the number-one spot on the Apple App Store, and more than 60 have broken the top-100 ranking.

