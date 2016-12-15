The startup ecosystem that powered Uber and Spotify will open three Australian campuses

RocketSpace in San Francisco. (source: supplied)

Uber, Blippar, SuperCell and Spotify are an impressive set of alumni to name-drop. Now startup campus provider RocketSpace is opening up in Australia and is not afraid to show off its track record.

The company announced overnight that it would, in conjunction with Dexus Property Group, open startup campuses in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in the new year.

“Since launching in 2011, RocketSpace members have included more than 1,000 tech startups including 18 unicorns,” the company stated, adding that the Australian hub is part of a 2017 international expansion that also includes London and Beijing.

While exact Australian locations and opening dates were not disclosed, the company announced the three Australian branches would emulate the original San Francisco workspace, boasting “multi-gigabit internet connection, cafe, collaborative workspaces, and event space” for teams between one and 100 people.

RocketSpace, which requires no equity from its residents, also provides “access to capital, hands-on workshops, peer group roundtables and networking events”.

The company already has some experience with Australian startups, having hosted the Australian government’s San Francisco landing pad.

“Our goal is to accelerate their growth by bringing [Australian startups] into the RocketSpace ecosystem and creating a bridge between Australia and the world’s top tech hubs,” said RocketSpace founder and chief executive Duncan Logan.

This ecosystem includes access to more than 100 corporations to help them in their journey to market — which RocketSpace says is an “intersection of startups and corporates”.

Dexus head of leasing Chris Hynes said that the partnership with RocketSpace was “more than a traditional landlord-tenant arrangement” and that they would “create hubs that take tech startup acceleration to a new level”.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.