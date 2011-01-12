The Startup Behind Kinect Raises A Big New Round

Photo: Theodore Watson, Emily Gobeile, YouTube

You thought Microsoft had built all of the technology behind its hugely successful Kinect in-house? Turns out Israeli startup PrimeSense had a key role behind it. And given how big Kinect has grown, so fast, the company has now raised a big round of funding, the WSJ says.It seems like a no-brainer: the classic advice is to raise money when you can, not when you need to, and this seems like the best time for anyone.



PrimeSense builds devices for 3D visual/motion recognition like Kinect, but for all sorts of devices, so the applications are much more broad than just gaming, so there’s a lot of room for the company to grow. In fact something like Kinect plus voice could be the big next wave of how we interact with computers.

No word on the amount of funding, but the company had previously raised almost $30 million and the new round is led by Silver Lake Sumeru, part of Silver Lake, a private equity firm that typically only does big deals (they’re investors in Skype, for example), so we’ll go ahead and say it was almost certainly a very big round.

Now Read: Xbox And Kinect Are The Future Of TV… Except Microsoft Will Figure Out A Way To Blow It

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.