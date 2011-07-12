The Starting Pitchers And Lineups For The 2011 All-Star Game Have Been Announced

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

PHOENIX (AP) — Philadelphia’s Roy Halladay will start for the National League in Tuesday night’s All-Star game against the Los Angeles Angels’ Jered Weaver.The NL batting order has Milwaukee’s Rickie Weeks leading off and playing second base, followed by designated hitter Carlos Beltran of the Mets, Dodgers centre fielder Matt Kemp, Milwaukee first baseman Prince Fielder, Atlanta catcher Brian McCann, St. Louis right fielder Lance Berkman, Cardinals left fielder Matt Holliday, Colorado shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and Cincinnati third baseman Scott Rolen.



The AL has Yankees centre fielder Curtis Granderson leading off, followed by Cleveland shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera, Boston first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, Toronto right fielder Jose Bautista, Texas left fielder Josh Hamilton, Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre, Boston designated hitter David Ortiz, Yankees second baseman Robinson Cano and Detroit catcher Alex Avila.

Halladay, 11-3 with a 2.45 ERA, started the 2009 All-Star game while with the Toronto Blue Jays and will be the fourth pitcher to make an All-Star start for both leagues, following Vida Blue, Roger Clemens and Randy Johnson. Halladay is the first Philadelphia pitcher to start since Curt Schilling in 1999.

Weaver, 11-4 with a 1.86 ERA, is the third Angels pitcher to start, following Nolan Ryan in 1979 and Mark Langston in 1993.

