The Starting Gate: What You Missed In The Sports World Last Night

Photo: AP

Here’s what’s going on this morning:

The Giants eliminated the Braves from the NLDS and eliminated Bobby Cox from baseball, with a 3-2 win in Game 4. The NLCS against the Phillies starts Saturday, which seems an unnecessarily long time from now.

Brett Favre threw his 500th career touchdown and his 70,000th passing yard, but he also set the record for career fumbles and turned out the lights with a game-killing interception as the Jets sent the Vikings to 1-3. Not a great week for No. 4

The Patriots found their replacement for Randy Moss and surprise; it’s the guy Randy Moss essentially replaced, former Super Bowl MVP Deion Branch.

Buffalo’s Jason Pominville was carried off the ice on a stretcher after a vicious hit by Chicago’s Niklas Hjalmarsson. He’s all right, but his team lost.

Tonight: The Rays open up the bonus section–taking tarps off of 5,000 normally unusable seats–for their deciding Game 5 of the ALDS.

