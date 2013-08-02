The Stars Came Out To See Mariano Rivera's Last Game At Dodger Stadium

Cork Gaines

Unless they meet in the World Series, last night was the last time the Dodgers and Yankees will play each other until 2016 and it was the last time Yankees closer Mariano Rivera will ever play in Dodger Stadium.

That combination led to a all-star cast of fans that showed up for what was one of baseball’s most anticipated regular season matchups in recent years.

Here are some of the bigger stars starting with Cristiano Ronaldo, who threw out the first pitch…

Cristiano Ronaldo

Of course, Dodgers owner Magic Johnson wasn’t going to miss this one…

Magic Johnson and Mariano Rivera

Magic sat with Kobe Bryant…

Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant

Kobe even took a helicopter to the game, sharing this image on Instagram…

And from Hollywood, Samuel Jackson was in the crowd…

Samuel Jackson and Mariano Rivera

And the night before, Kevin Durant and Chris Paul were at the game…

Chris Paul and Kevin Durant

Of course, the star of the night was Rivera…

Mariano Rivera

And before the game he was presented with a large fishing rod as he heads into retirement…

Mariano Rivera

