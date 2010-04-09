Starbucks Newspaper Wars: The Wall Street Journal vs. New York Times

Starbucks (SBUX) used to have an exclusive relationship with the New York Times (NYT). The Seattle coffee roaster gave the paper sole rights to sell its paper in coveted territory next to the latte line.



But Starbucks recently opened its newsstand shelves to the Wall Street Journal (NWS).

We visited a few local shops to see how the Journal is faring on Starbucks stands.

From what we can tell, readers are snapping up the WSJ while letting more issues of the Times pile up.

We asked the baristas whether they put out the same amount of copies of the Journal and the Times. They didn’t know, or wouldn’t tell us. So perhaps Starbucks simply plops down more Times papers than WSJs right now. Or maybe we are just in the wrong part of town…

We will check back when the Journal launches its Metro section to see if there is any difference. But in the meantime…

Check out the New York Times vs. Wall Street Journal battle in Starbucks >

