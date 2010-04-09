Starbucks Newspaper Wars: The Wall Street Journal vs. New York Times

Lauren Hatch
starbucks coffee

Starbucks (SBUX) used to have an exclusive relationship with the New York Times (NYT). The Seattle coffee roaster gave the paper sole rights to sell its paper in coveted territory next to the latte line.

But Starbucks recently opened its newsstand shelves to the Wall Street Journal (NWS).

We visited a few local shops to see how the Journal is faring on Starbucks stands.

From what we can tell, readers are snapping up the WSJ while letting more issues of the Times pile up.

We asked the baristas whether they put out the same amount of copies of the Journal and the Times. They didn’t know, or wouldn’t tell us. So perhaps Starbucks simply plops down more Times papers than WSJs right now. Or maybe we are just in the wrong part of town…

We will check back when the Journal launches its Metro section to see if there is any difference. But in the meantime…

Check out the New York Times vs. Wall Street Journal battle in Starbucks >

Starbucks: 6th Ave between 21st and 22nd

New York Times (top shelf): 8 issues

Wall Street Journal (bottom shelf): 3 issues

WINNER: WALL STREET JOURNAL

Starbucks: 23rd between 5th and 6th

New York Times (top shelf): 23 issues

Wall Street Journal (bottom shelf): 5 issues

WINNER: WALL STREET JOURNAL

Starbucks: 21st and 5th

New York Times (top shelf): 16 issues

Wall Street Journal (bottom shelf): 6 issues

WINNER: WALL STREET JOURNAL

Starbucks: 15th and Union Square East

New York Times (top shelf): 15 issues

Wall Street Journal (middle shelf): 6 issues

WINNER: WALL STREET JOURNAL

Starbucks: 17th and Broadway

New York Times (top shelf): 16 issues

Wall Street Journal (bottom shelf): 12 issues

WINNER: WALL STREET JOURNAL

Starbucks: 15th and 3rd

New York Times (top shelf): 15 issues

Wall Street Journal (middle shelf): 18 issues

WINNER: New York Times

How do their iPad apps compare?

Check out The Future of Media: 12 Newspaper and Magazine iPad Apps>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.