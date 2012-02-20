The Star Wars Franchise Is Worth Over $30 Billion, And It's Growing

24/7 Wall St. has decided to calculate the total value of the Star Wars franchise ahead of the release of the 3D film “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace” and while its ‘Star Wars: The Old Republic’ MMORPG video game is going strong.



Calculating a total value for a franchise this large and spanning 35 years is no easytask.

Our projections and figures are based upon existing data and also consider some loose projections ahead.

If you use the publicly available figures for Star Wars and consider more recent events, the total value is already over $30 billion.

Sources vary from all over the web, and mainstream media articles often have different figures when they are close together in time. Official sales data is not updated all the time. Still, the $30 billion franchise value is heading up now because of the 3D launch of “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace” as the (probable) first but not last of the Star Wars remakes coming in 3D.

