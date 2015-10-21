The official 'Star Wars' Facebook page just made the perfect joke with Mark Zuckerberg

A brand new “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” trailer debuted Monday night, and fans are going wild. Nearly 9 million people have viewed the trailer on the official Facebook page in just 16 hours. Among the thousands of commentors, one important voice stood out: Mark Zuckerberg.

The cofounder and CEO of Facebook “liked” the post, and then added his own comment: “This looks amazing. I love Star Wars.”

The Star Wars page replied: “We know.”

This joke is spot-on and easy to recognise if you’re a Star Wars fan. It recreates the iconic moment from “Empire Strikes Back” when Princess Leia finally professed her love to Han Solo. He replied: “I know.”

Here’s the moment, in case you forgot:

Imgur user brochachomigo noticed the clever exchange on Facebook’s mobile page and identified the joke as “Getting Han Solo’d.”

Kudos to the social media campaigners behind the official Star Wars page — they definitely know their audience.

